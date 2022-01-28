A 25-year-old Trail man accused of taking a vehicle from his former employer without permission found himself the victim of a theft the same day.

RCMP say at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, they received a report that the man allegedly took the vehicle. The business owner tracked it down using the vehicle’s internal GPS system and located the man and the vehicle on Highway 3B near Rossland. He called police, who arrested the suspect. He’s expected to face one count of taking a vehicle without consent.

That afternoon, a security officer told police that he saw a 23-year-old Castlegar man break into a vehicle and steal a backpack from the 1000 block of Aldridge Avenue in Trail. An officer located the man and arrested him.

Police discovered that the alleged victim was the same man who reportedly took the vehicle without consent earlier that day. Police told him about the incident while he was still in custody, but h declined to pursue charges. The Castlegar man was released.

“It’s rare that karma works this fast in real life,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich quipped in a news release.