This car hit a patch of ice on Highway 3 on Sunday morning. (Submitted by Trail RCMP)

A 24-year-old Nelson man escaped uninjured after his car hit a patch of ice on Highway 3B about three kilometres from the Nancy Greene Junction on Sunday morning.

RCMP say the 1994 Toyota Corolla slid out of control as the driver over-corrected into the icy skid. The vehicle flipped onto its roof and slid to a stop on the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene.