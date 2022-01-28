The City of Castlegar won’t be able to accept online credit card payments after Feb. 13.

City council heard this week that its provider gave short notice that it is ending the service. Staff are looking at other options, but don’t expect to have something in place for a while.

Financial services manager Aimee Uhlenbrauck told council the biggest short-term impact is expected to be on the payment of utility bills, which were sent out last week and are due Feb. 15.

The city is encouraging residents who want to pay online with a credit card to get their payments in as soon as possible.

However, all other methods of payment will still work, including online banking, mailing a cheque, or paying in person at city hall.

Uhlenbrauck estimated they have received about 300 payments in the past year and a half via online credit card.