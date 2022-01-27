A 38-year-old Trail man is facing one count of assault with a weapon after allegedly trying to burn a 22-year-old woman.

RCMP say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue in Trail.

The man is accused of igniting hairspray with a lighter and spraying the woman with a “jet of flame.”

The woman ran away from the man and was only singed in the attempt, police said. She later reported the incident to an officer in the course of another matter.

The suspect was located, arrested, and later released.