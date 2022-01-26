B.C.’s Vaccine Card program has been extended until June 30th, and youth sports tournaments will be allowed once again starting next week.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the COVID-19 vaccines have been working to slow the virus, but more is needed.

“We need to continue a number of measures that we have in place in the community. Those have also been working to try to mitigate that risk, even when there’s a risk of milder disease,” said Henry.

The vaccine card will be reviewed and may be stopped sooner if needed.

“If we are in a better place before June 30th, we will look to make adjustments early,” said Henry. “As we move through this period, it will, I expect, no longer be necessary. But right now, it is one of those important tools we have.”

Additionally, B.C. health officials announced that sports tournaments for children and youth will resume as of Feb. 1, but sports tournaments for adults will still be banned.