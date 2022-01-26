Fire damaged two vehicles and partly scorched the outside of a mobile home in Genelle late Tuesday. (Courtesy Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue)

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says two vehicles went up in flames late Tuesday in the 100 block of 12th Avenue.

In a news release, Capt. Grant Tyson said when firefighters arrived, they found the fire was approaching a mobile home. However, they contained the damage to the outside.

They had things under control within 20 minutes. The cause is under investigation.