Owen Albers of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks has been recognized as the KIJHL’s goaltender of the week.

The Calgary product helped the Nitehawks earn wins against Castlegar, 4-1, and Grand Forks, 3-1.

He turned aside 51 of 53 shots in both games combined, for a .962 save percentage and a 1.00 average.

For the season, Albers has a .908 save percentage and a 3.28 average. Albers is fifth among KIJHL rookie save percentage and fourth in average.