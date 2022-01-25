NewsRegional NewsSports Owen Albers named KIJHL goalie of the week SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Tuesday, Jan. 25th, 2022 (Courtesy KIJHL) Owen Albers of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks has been recognized as the KIJHL’s goaltender of the week. The Calgary product helped the Nitehawks earn wins against Castlegar, 4-1, and Grand Forks, 3-1. He turned aside 51 of 53 shots in both games combined, for a .962 save percentage and a 1.00 average. For the season, Albers has a .908 save percentage and a 3.28 average. Albers is fifth among KIJHL rookie save percentage and fourth in average.