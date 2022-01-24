The City of Trail is asking for your input in an online survey as it develops a plan to help people get around in non-motorized ways.

Active transportation is any self-propelled form of transportation such as walking and biking and includes the use of non-motorized equipment such as wheelchairs or other mobility aids, skateboards, rollerblades, and scooters.

“The survey is part of our plan for our community engagement strategy,” says roads and grounds superintendent Dave Moorhead.

“This is so individuals can respond to our plan and help guide and direct it based on what they feel are missing links or what they would like to see [and] if there are any safety concerns that could be improved with infrastructure like sidewalks or curb letdowns.”

No deadline has been set for the survey yet.

The city received a $41,000 provincial grant for the project and will match that amount with its own funding.

The plan is expected to be complete and approved by March 2023.

You can take the survey at trail.ca/ATP.