A Pass Creek man has turned his yard into an outdoor art gallery of snow.

Keith Shelfontiuk, a Kootenay School of Art alumnus, did ceramic work, pottery, and watercolours for many years. But he’s enjoying expressing his creativity in snow sculpture.

“I’m not a professional. I just do it in my yard and it’s there to make people smile,” he says. “I go outside and have a vision of what I want to build, and it goes from there. I’ve done a viking, Snowgopogo … Two Snowgopos, actually. One a few years back.”

You can view his creations at 1812 Pass Creek Road, but Shelfontiuk asks that you don’t park on the road, and instead pull into his driveway. You can also view the gallery below.