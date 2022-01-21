They say warm temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected this weekend, which will destabilize the snowpack. The warning is effect through the end of Monday. For a map of the affected regions, click here.

“There are persistent weak layers in the mountain snowpack across most of southern BC and western Alberta,” James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada, said in a news release.

“This special warning targets regions where these layers have proven to be an issue. The combination of this snowpack structure and higher temperatures will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.”

There have been several close calls reported recently, with many large avalanches running the full extent of their paths, Avalanche Canada said.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with these weak layers,” adds Floyer. “While we have targeted an area where we think there is a higher risk of triggering these deep weak layers, we also urge backcountry users in adjacent regions to exercise caution during this warming period.”

Backcountry users should always check regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca.