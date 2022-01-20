Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy said she is well on her way to recovery following an incident in Victoria in December that saw her knocked to the ground and injured.

Conroy, who is BC’s Minister of Forests, appeared in a Zoom call Wednesday with representatives from the Nanwakolas Council and Western Forest Products to announce an agreement on the deferral of old-growth logging on Vancouver Island.

She began by acknowledging that it was the first time she had spoken publicly since Dec. 7, when someone knocked her over while she was walking home from the BC legislature.

“I want to take a moment to thank everyone for their support and well wishes,” she said.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who helped me to recover over the holidays, including the Victoria Police Department, staff at the legislature, and friends and family.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this quite before. So I am recovering from a concussion, a broken nose and other issues. But I’m well on my way to a full recovery and very happy to be back at work.”

Victoria Police, who have been investigating, said they are not sure if Conroy was knocked down accidentally or deliberately, but they have found no evidence to suggest she was targeted because of her position in government.