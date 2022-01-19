The B.C. government is extending the COVID-19 closure relief grant and doubling support for businesses that were forced to close on Dec. 22.

Provincial officials said businesses are now eligible for up to $20,000 depending on the amount of staff employed at the time of the closure.

“It’s fair to say that the Omicron variant has created new challenges for all of us, but our government’s commitment to support people and businesses through this latest COVID-19 wave is unwavering,” Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation said in a press release.

“While we are encouraged to see that many fitness activities will now be able to take place in a safe, controlled environment, we know there are still sectors directly impacted by these public health measures. Our government will continue to support these businesses, as we have in the past. Together, we can move closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

Eligible businesses include bars, nightclubs and lounges that do not serve full meals and venues that had to cancel events.

Fitness centres are set to reopen on Thursday and will only be eligible for the original four-week grant.

B.C. government officials said businesses that applied for the grant will not need to reapply to take advantage of the increased funding.