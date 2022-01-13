The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary ballooned again to kick off 2022, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 470 cases in our region between Jan. 2 and 8, compared to 303 the week before.

The greatest increase was in Nelson, which led the region with 184 new cases, compared to 69 during the previous reporting period. Trail was also up substantially, with 178 new cases compared to 121 a week earlier.

But the increases were not as dramatic in other parts of the region, which were either close to their previous totals or actually declined.

Castlegar had 40 cases (up from 33), Creston 30 (up from 29), Grand Forks 21 (down from 22), Arrow Lakes eight (down from 17), Kettle Valley five (down from eight), and Kootenay Lake four (unchanged).