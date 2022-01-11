The City of Trail says it will continue to provide essential services to residents, but acknowledges it could find itself in a staffing crunch given the rising number of cases in the area.

“Although the city continues to follow all safety measures and orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer, city staff, like all other businesses, are still at risk of exposure to the virus, potentially resulting in reduced staff to operate facilities and city services,” the city said in a news release Monday.

The release added that if the city needs to operate with reduced staff, it will provide essential services “to the best of our abilities.” If any public facilities has to reduce its operating hours or temporarily close due to low staffing, the city says it will let everyone know.

“Health and safety for everyone, while continuing to meet the needs of community, remain our top priorities,” the release said. “We thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate through the pandemic.”