Regional News Recycling back to normal in Castlegar, Greater Trail Greg Nesteroff, staff Monday, Jan. 10th, 2022 Castlegar and Greater Trail residents can once again recycle flexible plastics, Styrofoam, and glass. Those items haven't been accepted at transfer stations since November's floods in the Lower Mainland, which cut off highways to the interior. But the regional districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary says things are now back to normal. You can also put glass out for curbside pick-up. Tags: recycling