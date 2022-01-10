The Trail Smoke Eaters will have several faces in the line-up when they return to action this week following the close of the BCHL’s trade deadline.

Goaltender Bailey Monteith has been sent to the Virden Oil Capitals of the MJHL for future considerations. Meanwhile the Smoke Eaters have acquired 19-year-old goaltender Cole Tisdale from the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL for future considerations.

Hailing from Lethbridge, Tisdale started the season with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, playing in six games, putting up a 1.83 average and .927 save percentage. Since then he has made appearances with the Tri-City Americans and the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Smokies acquired 19-year-old forward Nicholas Remissong from the Merritt Centennials in exchange for Jackson Krill.

Remissong, from Lake Forest, Illinois, made his way to the BCHL last season after being recruited by the Vernon Vipers, who he played with during the pod season last year and for 17 games to start this season before being dealt to Merritt as part of a separate transaction.

In 20 games this season he has two goals and two assists, both coming during his time as a Viper.

The Smoke Eaters have also acquired 18-year-old defenceman Josh Orrico from Chilliwack for future considerations.

Orrico, from Woodbridge Ont., is committed to NCAA Division 1 program St. Lawrence University. Orrico joins the Smoke Eaters with 25 games played in Chilliwack this season. In those games he’s added two goals and five assists.

Despite an interrupted season due to Covid last year, Orrico was named an assistant captain at St. Andrew’s college and played 10 games in the National Collegiate Development Conference with the Islanders Hockey Club.

Orrico is committed to St. Lawrence for the 2022-23 season.

The Smokies also released 20-year-old forward Nic Roussel to allow him to sign with the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL for the rest of the season.