The KIJHL has announced the postponement of several games involving local teams due to a number of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday’s match between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels is off, as is Saturday’s game between Castlegar and Nelson, Sunday’s game between Beaver Valley and Golden, and Friday’s game between Grand Forks and Fernie.

All of those games will be rescheduled.

It means the Rebels, Leafs, and Nitehawks will all be idle this weekend. However, Grand Forks will still play in Kimberley on Saturday.