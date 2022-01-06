Trail has not one but two New Year’s babies.

The first births of 2022 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital were twin boys Dawson and Harvey Chessor, who arrived on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively, each weighing a little over five pounds.

Their parents are Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland. The twins are their first children.

Plug says the boys arrived on schedule, but she was not expecting them to be Trail’s New Year’s babies.

“I didn’t expect it, no. I thought somebody would have already had it, but the doctor in the delivery room said ‘Yeah, that’s the New Year’s baby!’ I was pretty surprised.”

Plug says the delivery went smoothly.

“It was a long process but we had great staff here at maternity. The doctors and nurses here were amazing.”