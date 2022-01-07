Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue met this week with the Ministry of Transportation and highways contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge to debrief after four commercial tractor-trailer units got stuck on the Warfield hill on Monday afternoon due to heavy snow.

A local contracted freed all four units while RCMP conducted traffic control.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says they discussed the local roads most prone to being affected by winter storms.

“The meeting was productive and informative,” Wicentowich said.

“There is a lot of great information available to the public through social media and websites to help determine if and when someone should drive during adverse winter conditions.

“Being prepared with knowledge of winter road conditions, proper winter tires, and a roadside emergency kit is the best thing a driver can do before heading out onto winter roads. Avoiding driving during poor conditions is the easy way to avoid an incident.”

Minor injuries in New Year’s Eve crash

Two 18-year-old Trail women and an 18-year-old Fruitvale woman sufffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash early on New Year’s Eve in the 9000 block of Highway 22A in Trail.

The car struck a power pole and rolled over. The poll was sheared off.

Paramedics took all three women to hospital for assessment and treatment. Police say winter road conditions and driver inexperience may have been factors.

Cheques stolen

RCMP say personal cheques were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Shutek Drive in Trail sometime before 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

If anyone witnessed this incident, or has information about who committed this crime, please contact police at 250-364-2566.

Snow used to put out fires

On the evening of New Year’s Day, an officer responded to a complaint of a small campfire in the 1500 block of Bay Avenue in Trail. The officer put the snow out with fire, which was close to a building and risked spreading.

A second fire was also lit over the weekend in a separate incident and also extinguished with snow by an RCMP officer.

Police say due to the cold weather, they expect more fires downtown, but ask that all fires be reported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue or police immediately.

Trail RCMP find Jesus (and Mary)

Are you missing statues of Mary and Jesus?

Early on New Year’s Day a local security officer located them in a parking lot in the 800 block of Victoria Street in Trail and turned them over to RCMP.

If they’re yours, contact RCMP to claim them.