Castlegar city hall will be temporarily closed daily from noon to 1 p.m. as part of the city’s COVID-19 planning.

This week, BC’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, asked businesses to reactivate their COVID-19 safety plans to help prevent business closures given the rate of transmission, the short incubation period, and the high number of people who are getting ill from the Omicron variant. She anticipates that as many as one-third of any workforce may become ill with COVID-19 and may not be able to report to work at any one time.

In response, the city is staggering the number of staff working together in-person at various locations.

“Our priorities continue to be maintaining essential city services and keeping our community and our staff and their families healthy and safe,” chief administrative officer Chris Barlow said in a news release. “A big part of this is staggering in-person work environments to ensure residents continue to receive the services they expect from the city without major disruptions.”

City hall will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.