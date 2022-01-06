There were 121 new COVID-19 cases in the Trail area between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That was more than four times the previous week, when there were 26 new cases. Prior to that, Trail and all other parts of the West Kootenay/Boundary had not hit double digits in several months.

Overall, there were 303 new cases in our region, up from 110 the previous reporting period.

Nelson had 69 new cases, compared to 31 the week before. Castlegar had 33 (up from 28), Creston had 29 (up from two), Grand Forks 22 (up from 14), the Arrow Lakes 17 (up from eight), the Kettle Valley eight (up from one), and Kootenay Lake four (up from zero).