Trail RCMP say a 19-year-old Trail man is expected to be charged after an incident involving a 39-year-old Fruitvale woman who works at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Police say they were called shortly before noon on Sunday to the hospital, where an assault allegedly took place.

“It was quite significant,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “[She] was knocked down and received a head injury.”

Police have not disclosed the exact circumstances and are not saying whether the man was a patient or what position the woman holds. However, they say they will forward a reporter to Crown counsel recommending a charge of assault.

“Our frontline health care workers can experience violence during the course of their careers while performing their duties,” Wicentowich added in a news release.

“Our officers often attend medical incident and work alongside health care works to help prevent and mitigate violence. Unfortunately, violence can happen suddenly and without warning. These workers continue to dedicate their lives to helping people despite facing these kinds of dangers.”