A storm over the weekend deposited as much as 60 centimeters of snow in some parts of West Kootenay. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

The City of Castlegar says it is throwing everything it has at cleaning up after a weekend storm that deposited as much as 60 centimeters of snow in some parts of West Kootenay.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and are using all our available resources to clean up from the storm which left a significant amount of snow in a short time period,” the city said in a statement.

“We had crews out around the clock and the full crew started early (4 a.m.) today.”

The city says it is working through its priority routes and although it will eventually get everywhere, it will take time.

After all main roads are cleared, crews will widen narrow roads and haul snow from the downtown core and cul-de-sacs. The amount of additional snow in the next several days will determine the timing of snow hauling.