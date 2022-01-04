Every municipality in the Kootenay-Boundary saw an increase in the assessed value of its properties, including 21 per cent in Castlegar, 32 per cent in Trail, and 33 per cent in Rossland.

“Homeowners in the region can expect noticeable increases in their 2022 assessments compared to last year,” Kootenay Columbia deputy assessor Sharlynn Hill said in a news release.

“The demand for properties has been very high this past year, and that is reflected in the prices being paid for all property types. The year over year change in the typical values has been relatively consistent throughout the region and generally with double-digit percentage rises for most communities.”

Owners of almost 150,000 properties throughout the region can expect to receive their 2022 assessment notices within the next few days, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2021.

BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

Overall, Kootenay Columbia’s total assessments increased from $49.7 billion in 2021 to $60.7 billion this year. Nearly $725 million of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

BC Assessment’s Kootenay Columbia region covers the southeast portion of the province from Fernie to Grand Forks and from Revelstoke to Cranbrook.

If you feel that your assessment does not reflect the market value of your property, you can contact BC Assessment. After speaking to an appraiser, you may appeal by Jan. 31 for an independent review by a panel that usually meets between Feb. 1 and March 15 to hear complaints.