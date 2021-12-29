(Supplied by Nelson Search and Rescue)

Whitewater Ski Patrol and Nelson Search and Rescue responded to a size 2.5 avalanche that partially buried four people and two dogs on Dec. 27.

The avalanche occurred on the south face of the East Peak of Evening Ridge.

SAR officials said two people were seriously injured and rescue toboggans were required.

Both were taken to Trail Hospital for treatment.

According to SAR officials, a helicopter long-line couldn’t be used because it was too dark.

SAR officials said the rescue involved 25 volunteers and Whitewater staff.