Interior Health is making a public call for help from qualified healthcare workers to provide COVID-19 immunizations.

IH officials said they are seeking support at immunization clinics throughout the region.

Those who wish to help out can visit the link found below.

Qualified healthcare providers may include:

Retired nurses

Midwives

Practicing and non-practicing physicians

Nursing students

Dentists

Dental hygienists

First responders, including paramedics and firefighters

Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians

Chiropractors

More: Immunizer request form (Interior Health)