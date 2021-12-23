Interior Health is making a public call for help from qualified healthcare workers to provide COVID-19 immunizations.

IH officials said they are seeking support at immunization clinics throughout the region.

Those who wish to help out can visit the link found below.

Qualified healthcare providers may include:

  • Retired nurses
  • Midwives
  • Practicing and non-practicing physicians
  • Nursing students
  • Dentists
  • Dental hygienists
  • First responders, including paramedics and firefighters
  • Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians
  • Chiropractors

More: Immunizer request form (Interior Health)