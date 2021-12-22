Ottawa is temporarily expanding the list of those who can apply for the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

The move comes as many provinces across the country have tightened COVID-19 safety measures because of the Omicron variant.

The program was introduced in mid-October and anyone whose workplace has been affected by capacity limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more are now eligible to take part.

The expanded eligibility applies until February 12, 2022, and you must be able to show that you’ve lost 50 per cent or more of your income because of the restrictions.

***With files from Casey Kenny