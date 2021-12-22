Due to colder temperatures, Castlegar’s outdoor community rinks are now open for skating and hockey.

The rinks are free and located at the back side of Kinnaird Park, 2501 14th Ave.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and lit during the evening hours. The city asks you to limit your skate to 30 minutes if others are waiting

Both rinks normally remain open until late January or early February if the temperatures stay at, or below, freezing.

To keep the rinks safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is asking you to stay home if you are feeling unwell and to follow all provincial health guidance and orders.