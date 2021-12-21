Castlegar RCMP are trying to identify a Secret Santa who sent them an envelope of cash and a note.

On Monday, police say a non-descript envelope with no return address arrived at their detachment. It contained cash and instructions to disperse the money in the community as the RCMP saw fit.

“While we greatly appreciate the sentiment, we cannot take or distribute the money and really wish to identify the Secret Santa so that we can return the money and they can decide how best the money should be distributed,” Sgt. Monty Taylor says.

“We are asking whomever sent the money to come to the detachment and identify the amount and denominations, so that it may be returned in time to make someone’s holiday season bright.”

If the money is not collected, it will be held for 90 days and then be released to the city as found property. At that point it will be up to the city to determine what best to do with the money, although police say they will recommend it go to a worthy cause.

“We hope the well meaning Secret Santa will come to pick the money up in time to be donated to a local community charity,” Taylor says.

If you are the owner of the cash, you are asked to attend the detachment and identify it. But, police added, merely saying it’s Canadian currency with photos of the Queen or Sir John A. McDonald on it won’t do.