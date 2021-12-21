NewsRegional News Rossland, New Denver park projects receive grants SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Tuesday, Dec. 21st, 2021 The view from Centennial Park in New Denver. (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio) Year-round, people in the Columbia Basin get together outside to enjoy themselves and connect with each other. Eight communities are now undertaking nine projects to make public spaces even more inviting and useable with support from nearly $1.43 million from Columbia Basin Trust’s community outdoor revitalization grants. “A welcoming outdoor space can touch upon people’s lives in so many ways,” said Will Nixon, senior manager of delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “From adding picnic spots and fire pits, to larger structures like gazebos and stages, communities throughout the region have focused on enhancing their spaces to get people safely together outdoors, as health regulations allow.” The Trust’s community outdoor revitalization grants help communities create, restore or enhance welcoming, safe and vibrant outdoor multi-use community spaces that support community gathering and programming. Modernizing for This Century Many people have enjoyed Centennial Park in New Denver for its playground, beach, campground and Kohan Reflection Garden, to attend events like the Hills Garlic Festival, May Days and adaptive sports programs, or simply to enjoy its spectacular view. Last year, the Trust supported the Village to develop a Centennial Park master plan. From the public engagement undertaken through the master plan process, residents of the village determined how they wanted the park to evolve – soon the park will have even more impressive amenities, including a new covered stage, a patio featuring a fire pit and benches, and year-round washrooms. “Investing in this space creates a welcoming park and improved services, benefiting residents and enticing others to visit and stay,” said Jessica Rayner, community planner. “The result will be an attractive, thoughtfully designed, inclusive facility that will attract visitors and gatherings throughout the year.” A Park for All Weather Rain, shine or snow, people will have a place to shelter in RossGlen Park as they enjoy events, attend programs or simply hang out. That’s one of the goals of the City of Rossland’s project, which includes building a gazebo and upgrading landscaping. “The city regularly receives requests from members of the community looking for a covered, outdoor location to hold family reunions and small weddings or offer outdoor recreation programming,” said Kristi Calder, manager of recreation and events. “Once complete, the park will offer a unique, safe and inclusive location for community members to gather and recreate.” The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre will also receive $99,000 for its upper-level revitalization project. It will redevelop the centre’s outdoor public spaces to provide gathering spaces for the museum and community by building a pavilion, an outdoor sitting area and a walking loop with interpretive historical and ecological information.