Year-round, people in the Columbia Basin get together outside to enjoy themselves and connect with each other. Eight communities are now undertaking nine projects to make public spaces even more inviting and useable with support from nearly $1.43 million from Columbia Basin Trust’s community outdoor revitalization grants.

“A welcoming outdoor space can touch upon people’s lives in so many ways,” said Will Nixon, senior manager of delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “From adding picnic spots and fire pits, to larger structures like gazebos and stages, communities throughout the region have focused on enhancing their spaces to get people safely together outdoors, as health regulations allow.”

The Trust’s community outdoor revitalization grants help communities create, restore or enhance welcoming, safe and vibrant outdoor multi-use community spaces that support community gathering and programming.