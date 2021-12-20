Red Mountain Resort has not announced an opening day yet, but they say things look promising.

“We’ve had some great snow over the last week,” they said in a posting on their website this morning. “Our team is currently on the mountain and assessing snowpack and plan of action for opening the mountain. We will have a more formal update by end of day today regarding a planned opening schedule.”

The hill has received three centimeters of snow in the past 24 hours and 11 cm in the last 72 hours.

On Dec. 15, the mountain reported that it had received 30 cm of snow in the previous week and things were “looking much better” as they prepared to open but they were “not quite” ready to open on Dec. 18 as hoped.

They said they needed another 20 to 30 cm of snow to get their cats and staff safely on the mountain for set up.

Red did not return messages from Vista Radio last week seeking further comment.