Trail RCMP are investigating a break in at an electronics store in the 1200 block of Bay Avenue shorty before 7 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Security footage (which you can view at the bottom of this page) caught a man and a woman breaking a large front window and entering. They stole 13 iPhones (version 12 and 13) and other items worth about $17,000 before running away.

The same day, RCMP responded to a reported theft of alcohol and change from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue and a reported theft of gas cylinders from a business in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.

RCMP also responded to an alarm at Safeway on Dec. 10 after someone smashed a window on one of the entry doors. The suspect dropped an insulin kit before running away.

Trail RCMP is encouraging businesses to look for ways to improve their security to protect their businesses and valuable contents inside them, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Installing alarms, security cameras, and quality locks is a good start to ensuring that your business does not become a victim of crime. Alarms will alert Trail RCMP to break-ins and security systems record valuable information about the crime including the identity of the perpetrators.