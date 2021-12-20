NewsRegional News Woman critically injured in Trail-area rollover SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Monday, Dec. 20th, 2021 This is what was left of a truck that went down a bank near Trail last week. (Submitted by Trail RCMP) RCMP say a 65-year-old woman is fighting for her life following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3B last week. An eastbound 1994 Toyota truck slid of the road in the 5000 block near Rock Island on Thursday morning. A 37-year-old Salmo woman suffered serious injuries to her arm, while her 65-year-old mother sustained a serious head injury. Both women were taken to hospital in Trail. RCMP said the mother remains in a “critical state” but is expected survive. Police believe road conditions were a factor.