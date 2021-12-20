This is what was left of a truck that went down a bank near Trail last week. (Submitted by Trail RCMP)

RCMP say a 65-year-old woman is fighting for her life following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3B last week.

An eastbound 1994 Toyota truck slid of the road in the 5000 block near Rock Island on Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old Salmo woman suffered serious injuries to her arm, while her 65-year-old mother sustained a serious head injury. Both women were taken to hospital in Trail.

RCMP said the mother remains in a “critical state” but is expected survive.

Police believe road conditions were a factor.