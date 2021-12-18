Castlegar’s draft 2022 budget contains a provisional 5.66 tax increase for homes and a 5.75 increase for business and light industrial properties. The city says it works out to about another $65 per year for the average single-detached home.

The figures were arrived at following two days of council deliberations.

“Thecity will continue building the foundation for a prosperous and growing community by putting short and long-term strategies into action,” financial services director Ola Oladele said in a news release. “The draft 2022 budget ensures the city is financially poised to take advantage of future opportunities.”

Oladale says budget will allow the city to fund key infrastructure and services, including:

Implementing recommendations from the downtown area plan

Continuing to renew key infrastructure on Columbia Avenue

Comprehensive planning to address issues at the south sewage treatment plan

Implementing recommendations from the Castlegar housing strategy

Implementing recommendations from the regional economic development strategy

Now, city council is seeking community input.

You can find the draft 2022 Budget at castlegar.ca/budget and send your thoughts via email to [email protected] by Jan. 7 There will also be an onlinec open house Thursday, Jan. 62 at 5 p.m. You can find the login information on castlegar.ca. You can also watch the recordings of the 2022 draft budget deliberations at castlegar.ca/budget.

City taxes are only one portion of a property tax bill, which also includes amounts the city collects on behalf of the provincial government, the regional district, and school and library levies.