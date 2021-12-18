A house fire on 10th Avenue in Montrose this afternoon caused heavy damage to the building and its contents, but no one was injured.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says it received the call at 12:48 p.m. Sixteen firefighters from Trail, Montrose, and Fruitvale responded.

“The fire was quickly contained and the house was ventilated and checked with thermal imaging cameras,” said a news release from the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.