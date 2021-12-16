NewsRegional News Two people pulled from rollover in Trail SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Thursday, Dec. 16th, 2021 (Photo by Pixabay) Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue pulled two people from a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 22 near Rock Island this morning. In a news release, firefighters say they received the call shortly after 10 a.m. Eight firefighters responded. The two people in the vehicle were turned over to the BC Ambulance Service, but the extent of their injuries is not known. The cause of the accident is not known either.