Trail RCMP say a 42-year-old city man has died after using what they believe is part of a “toxic” local drug supply.

Police say the man died in his home in the 600 block of Victoria St. on Dec. 7. They believe he was using fentanyl.

The illicit drug supply in Trail is toxic and has a higher than normal chance of killing users,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich “Drug users should avoid illicit drug use or take precautions to prevent their own death like buddying up with a friend and carrying Narcan before use.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate, but don’t suspect foul play. AThe matter will be referred to the BC Coroner’s Service once police are finished.