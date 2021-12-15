The Victoria Police Department continues to investigate last week’s incident in which Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground, but they say they have found nothing to indicate it had anything to do with her role in government.

She was walking home from the BC Legislature between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 when the incident happened on the sidewalk around the corner of Ontario and Oswego streets.

Conroy, who is BC’s forests minister, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to hospital for treatment. Her glasses were also lost. The incident was reported to police the following day.

Police say their detectives are continuing to gather and review video evidence and canvass for witnesses.

“Investigators are still working to determine whether the incident involved a criminal motive or was an unfortunate accident,” the department said in a news release. “To date, investigators have found no evidence to suggest that this incident is related to the minster’s role in government.”

Police believe someone stopped to help Conroy during or after the incident and are asking that person to contact them.