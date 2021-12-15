The City of Rossland has recognized super volunteer Lillian Karenko with its annual Community Contributor Award.

Karenko is being honoured for her work with the the Royal Canadian Legion, where she has been a mainstay since 1976; with the Catholic Women’s League, where she has helped out since 1980, and the Health Care Auxiliary, which runs the local thrift store, which she joined in 1998.

“It’s pretty exciting. I’m very lucky to have received it,” she says.

“When we moved to town in 1973, I wanted to meet people so I knew people who had belonged to the Legion and thought it was a good place to join. I’m Catholic, so I joined the women’s league. And with the thrift store, one of my friends was president and took me to a meeting where I became a member. We make money for the hospital. It really makes you feel good that you can participate and help.

“You meet all kinds of people. That’s probably the best part.”

Karenko says it’s hard to estimate just how much time she puts into those organizations, but with the thrift store it was about 10 hours a week, except for the last three months when she has been sidelined due to a broken wrist. But she is hoping to resume working there in January.

The award goes each year to a community member who enhances Rossland’s quality of life through their volunteer work.