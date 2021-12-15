The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the water quality advisory issued for users on the South Slocan water system has been rescinded.

The advisory was issued Nov. 23 due to elevated turbidity levels from heavy rain falls. But tests now indicate that the water quality is good.

The South Slocan system draws its water from Watt’s Brook and Smokey Creek and has 51 active connections.

A new treatment plant was installed in 2010.