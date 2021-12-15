The body of Rossland’s Gary Camozzi has been found several weeks after he was reporting missing.

RCMP say on Sunday afternoon, a hiker located a man’s body in a makeshift camp on Red Mountain. Search and Rescue and police officers met with the man, and then hiked to the location, where they recovered the 71-year-old’s body.

The BC Coroners Service will investigate but foul play is not suspected. Camozzi mostly lived outdoors. He was last seen alive in early November.

“I would like to thank Rossland SAR and RCMP members who hike a lengthy distance into the location and spent hours in the cold temperatures to recover Gary’s body in a respectful and dignified manner,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“Gary was a unique individual and local legend. Those who knew him will miss him. I am confident that the local communities will find a way to commemorate his untamed spirit and contribution to our Kootenay culture.”