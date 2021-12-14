Trail Smoke Eaters forward Zach Michaelis has been named to the roster of the 2022 BCHL’s Top Prospect game.

Michaelis, who is in his first year in the BCHL with the Smoke Eaters, shares the team lead in points through 21 games with 28. The Elk River, Minnesota native also leads the team in goals with 17 and sits sixth league wide.

Along with playing in the Top Prospects game, Michaelis will be playing in the BCHL All-Star game and was named the BCHL’s second star for the week ending Dec. 12. Michaelis is in the midst of a five game point streak that has seen him tally 13 points over the last five games.

“It’s exciting for Zach to participate in this event, we know he will represent the Smoke Eaters organization to the best of his abilities,” Smoke Eaters general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said in a news release.

The BCHL All-Star and Top Prospects weekend goes Jan. 14 to 16 in Penticton.