Beaver Valley Nitehawks defenceman Jesse Ihas has been named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s defenseman of the week.

The Fruitvale product collected four assists in two games. He had three assists in their win over Castlegar, including assisting on the 3-3 goal, and picked up his fourth assist in a loss to Fernie.

Ihas leads the Nitehawks blueline in points with 16 in 16 games and is second on the team in assists with 14.