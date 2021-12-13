RCMP say a 42-year-old Castlegar woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday on Highway 3A.

Sgt. Chad Badry of the Kootenay Highway Patrol says it happened around 4:45 p.m. near Tarrys Road.

He says the woman had just gotten off a BC Transit bus at a designated stop and was struck by a southbound Honda Accord as she tried to cross the road. Police are still trying to determine the exact cause.

The driver of the Accord stopped and is co-operating with police.

The highway was closed for several hours, forcing traffic to be detoured via Pass Creek.

No charges have been recommended but the BC Highway Patrol continues to investigate with help from a collision analyst, the BC Coroners’ Service, and BC Transit. Impairment has been ruled out. Badry said it began snowing after the incident, but he can’t say whether road conditions were a factor.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the highwya patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and reference file 2301: 2021-6323.

“This is a reminder to drivers and pedestrians alike that as the weather and lighting conditions worsen as we enter the winter months, please be extra vigilant for the safety all road users,” RCMP said in a news release.