Castlegar city council is seen at their meeting held by Zoom this week. (Courtesy City of Castlegar)

Castlegar city council is still thinking about whether to take on a proposed amphitheatre project for Millennium Park.

Mayor Kirk Duff says about a year ago a group was asked to come up with an idea as a legacy project marking the 75th anniversary of Castlegar’s existence as a municipality.

They suggested an amphitheatre, at a cost of $1 million-plus, but were unable to secure the funding and the project stalled.

“Even though the city was initially steering the group and they did their thing, which was very much appreciated by council, because it’s reached a standstill, council is deciding whether to bring it completely under our umbrella and steer the project from that point forward,” Duff says.

However, at their meeting this week, council decided to put any decision off to their strategic plan discussions in February.

“We want to make sure this is in fact a project we want to see through to the finish line,” Duff said. “We have to discuss or debate that as a council first and then get back to the community with our decision.”