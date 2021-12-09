Trail and Rossland will jointly co-host the 2026 BC Winter Games, the BC Games Society announced today.

The region previously hosted the 1982 and 2006 BC Winter Games and the 1996 BC Summer Games (in partnership with Castlegar) as well as the 2011 BC Seniors Games (in partnership with Castlegar and Trail. Many alpine skiing and nordic skiing championships have also been staged in Rossland.

“These games are a celebration of the power of sport, which has had a tremendously positive impact on my life,” Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said in a news release.

“For these young athletes, their coaches and officials, these games are an excellent competitive experience, providing them with an opportunity to shine and test their athletic skills as we cheer them on.”

Over 2,000 athletes, coaches, managers, and officials are expected to participate in 19 sports including competition for athletes with a disability.

“The City of Trail is thrilled to partner with Rossland for the 2026 BC Winter Games,” Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience our region’s first-class sporting amenities and friendly hospitality services.”

“It is so exciting to once again have been selected as the site of the Winter Games,” Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore said. “Rossland and Trail have a great history of working together on this fantastic event. It is a wonderful opportunity to inspire young athletes to be the best they can be in their chosen sport while learning about sportsmanship, camaraderie and teamwork.”

The BC Winter Games are held in even-numbered years. The 2024 BC Winter Games will take place in Quesnel; the 2024 BC Summer Games will be held in Maple Ridge and the 2026 BC Summer Games will be hosted by Kelowna.

The 2026 games will be held Feb. 19 to 22.