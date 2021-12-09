Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy reportedly suffered minor injuries in an incident Tuesday evening in Victoria.

Premier John Horgan wrote in a tweet: “I’m very upset my friend minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground and hurt last night walking home from the Legislature.”

The nature of the incident has not been disclosed, but Victoria Police are investigating. They say a Good Samaritan may have helped Conroy, and they would like to speak to that person.

There is no word who was responsible, or whether that person knew who Conroy was.

Horgan continued: “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know and she’ll continue working hard for people.” Horgan encouraged any witnesses to contact police.

Conroy has served as the MLA for Kootenay West since 2005. She was appointed minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development last year. She is also the minister responsible for Columbia Basin Treaty negotiations. From 2017-20 she served as minister of children and family development.