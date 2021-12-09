Families in B.C. going through separation will have more access to supports and courses.

Beginning on Jan. 4 participants will be required to take the Parenting After Separation or Parenting After Separation for Indigenous Families course before appearing in Provincial Court family matters.

B.C. government officials said the courses will help parents make informed decisions about their separation and help keep the focus on the child’s needs.

The province is also making the court more flexible for families by using different methods of attendance, such as in-person, via telephone or video, or other electronic means.

These updates are part of a multi-year project based on feedback received back in May.

The province will also be testing a pilot project in Kamloops for informal trials for family law.

The idea behind the project is to create a new trial process where a judge can take a more facilitative role to better assist participants.