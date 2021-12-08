J.L. Webster elementary school in Warfield will be closed Thursday and probably Friday.

A notice from School District 20 says the village is shutting off water in the area due to a main leak. They won’t know the extent of the problem until they dig it up tomorrow.

“As this will leave the school with no water and thus no washrooms, the School District has decided to close the school,” the notice read. “There will be no staff or students at school, as well as no pre-school or afterschool care. Busses will not be running.”

If the village is able to complete the work on Thursday, school may resume on Friday, but at the moment classes are expected to be cancelled both days.