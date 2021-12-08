Canadian officials are boycotting the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the decision not to send any diplomatic representation was made because of repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government.

However, Trudeau says Canadian athletes will still be allowed to compete at the games.

“Our athletes have been training for years and are looking forward to competing at the highest level against athletes from around the world and they will continue to have all of our fullest support.”

Other countries including the U.S., Australia, and the U.K. have announced they are taking similar actions.